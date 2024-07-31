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Chithini - Trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Chithini. Trailer

Chithini. Trailer

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Publication date: 31 July 2024
Chithini – Chithini is an upcoming Malayalam language feature film Directed by East Coast Vijayan. Details regarding the plot of 'Chithini' are yet to be disclosed. However, given its genre as a horror family emotional thriller.
7.8 Chithini
Chithini Crime, Family, Horror, 2024, India
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