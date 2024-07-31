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Chithini. Trailer
Chithini. Trailer
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Publication date: 31 July 2024
Chithini
– Chithini is an upcoming Malayalam language feature film Directed by East Coast Vijayan. Details regarding the plot of 'Chithini' are yet to be disclosed. However, given its genre as a horror family emotional thriller.
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7.8
Chithini
Crime, Family, Horror, 2024, India
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