Fathers and Mothers - trailer
Publication date: 17 June 2024
Fathers and Mothers – Follows Piv and Ulrik, who are trying to become part of the parent group in their daughter's new school class, going to great lengths to be admitted.
5.9 Fathers and Mothers
Fathers and Mothers Comedy, Drama, 2022, Denmark
