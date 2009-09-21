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Michael Jackson's This Is It. Clip
Michael Jackson's This Is It. Clip
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Publication date: 21 September 2009
Michael Jackson's This Is It
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Michael Jackson's This Is It
Documentary, Musical, 2009, USA
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