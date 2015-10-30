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The Puppet Syndrome. Trailer
The Puppet Syndrome. Trailer
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Publication date: 30 October 2015
The Puppet Syndrome
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6.5
The Puppet Syndrome
Drama, 2014, Russia / Switzerland / Germany
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