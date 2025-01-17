Menu
The Monkey - trailer #2
Kinoafisha Trailers The Monkey. Trailer #2

The Monkey. Trailer #2

Publication date: 17 January 2025
The Monkey – When twin brothers Hal and Bill discover their father’s old monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome deaths starts occurring all around them.
6.1 The Monkey
The Monkey Horror, 2025, USA
