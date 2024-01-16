Menu
Publication date: 16 January 2024
The Light – On the threshold of her sixtieth birthday, Tatyana Sergeevna unexpectedly faces a past that she has always tried to forget. It makes her look back and realize what kind of life she lived.
7.9 The Light
The Light Drama, 2023, Russia
