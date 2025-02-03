Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Close trailer
Close trailer
The Colors Within - second trailer in russian
Kinoafisha Trailers The Colors Within. Second trailer in russian

The Colors Within. Second trailer in russian

🧡 1
👏
🥺 1
🤔
🥱 1
Publication date: 3 February 2025
The Colors Within – Totsuko is a high school student with the ability to see the 'colors' of others. Colors of bliss, excitement, and serenity, plus a color she treasures as her favorite. Kimi, a classmate at her school, gives off the most beautiful color of all. Although she doesn't play an instrument, Totsuko forms a band with Kimi and Rui, a quiet music enthusiast they meet at a used bookstore in a far corner of town. As they practice at an old church on a remote island, music brings them together, forming friendships and stirring affections.
6.7 The Colors Within
The Colors Within Animation, Drama, Music, 2024, Japan
Noise - trailer in russian 01:01
Noise  trailer in russian
Litvyak - teaser 01:08
Litvyak  teaser
Tron 3 - trailer in russian 2 02:24
Tron 3  trailer in russian 2
Night of the Reaper - trailer 01:47
Night of the Reaper  trailer
Shelby Oaks - trailer 2 01:30
Shelby Oaks  trailer 2
Are You There? - trailer in russian 01:56
Are You There?  trailer in russian
Nouvelle Vague - trailer in russian 01:29
Nouvelle Vague  trailer in russian
Return to Silent Hill - teaser-trailer 00:40
Return to Silent Hill  teaser-trailer
Brat navsegda - trailer 01:51
Brat navsegda  trailer
Harvest - trailer in russian 00:58
Harvest  trailer in russian
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more