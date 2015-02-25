Menu
Paulo Coelho's Best Story - trailer
Paulo Coelho's Best Story. Trailer

Paulo Coelho's Best Story. Trailer

Publication date: 25 February 2015
Paulo Coelho's Best Story – A chronicle of Paulo Coelho's rise from his troubled life to become one of the most influential writers in Brazilian history.
5.8 Paulo Coelho's Best Story
Paulo Coelho's Best Story Biography, Musical, Drama, 2014, Brazil / Spain
