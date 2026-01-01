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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Fear Awards

"The Fear" updates

All info
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Editing: Fiction
Winner
Best Photography and Lighting: Fiction
Winner
Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Supporting Actress
Nominee
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