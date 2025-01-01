About Kinoafisha.Info

Kinoafisha.Info is one of the largest film websites that serves everyone who enjoys spending their time in front of the screen. Here you can find everything about the world of cinema: detailed information about films and series, biographies of stars, and reviews of new releases. You can also book tickets to films and various events, and easily find what to watch at home. Kinoafisha.Info will always help you navigate through the diversity of world cinema.