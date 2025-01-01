About Kinoafisha.Info
Kinoafisha.Info is one of the largest film websites that serves everyone who enjoys spending their time in front of the screen. Here you can find everything about the world of cinema: detailed information about films and series, biographies of stars, and reviews of new releases. You can also book tickets to films and various events, and easily find what to watch at home. Kinoafisha.Info will always help you navigate through the diversity of world cinema.
~20M monthly users
3 thousand cinemas in our showtimes
100 thousand tickets sold monthly
23 countries and 1200 cities in our showtimes
We help viewers not only to book tickets online quickly, but also take care of the agonising question, “What to watch?”
Mobile app on your phone
Developing since 2010 Available on all platforms and updated monthlyDownload now
20 years growing the film website
News Reporting daily on the hottest film news
Showtimes Up-to-date showtimes cinemas
Online tickets Film tickets in just a couple of clicks
Quizzes Prizes to celebrate greatest premieres
Recommendations Perfect films for every taste and mood
Special Projects
Partners
Administration +7 812 740 57 09 Konstantin Kitsenuyk Editor-in-Chief
To discuss posting schedules and cinema information info@kinoafisha.info
To discuss advertising press releases releases@kinoafisha.info
Editorial address 197110, St. Petersburg, Barochnaya St., 4a, building 1, 1.04-1.07