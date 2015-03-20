Menu
Trailers
Attack on Titan: Part 1. Teaser
Attack on Titan: Part 1. Teaser
Publication date: 20 March 2015
Attack on Titan: Part 1
– In a world where giant humanoid Titans prey on humans, Eren joins the scouting legion to get revenge on the monsters who killed everyone in his town.
6.1
Attack on Titan: Part 1
Action, Fantasy, Adventure, 2015, Japan
02:09
