Attack on Titan: Part 1 - teaser
Attack on Titan: Part 1. Teaser

Publication date: 20 March 2015
Attack on Titan: Part 1 – In a world where giant humanoid Titans prey on humans, Eren joins the scouting legion to get revenge on the monsters who killed everyone in his town.
6.1 Attack on Titan: Part 1
Attack on Titan: Part 1 Action, Fantasy, Adventure, 2015, Japan
