Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
Dredd. Trailer
Dredd. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 6 September 2012
Dredd
– In a violent, futuristic city where the police have the authority to act as judge, jury and executioner, a cop teams with a trainee to take down a gang that deals the reality-altering drug, SLO-MO.
Expand
Share trailer
All movie trailers
trailer in russian
7.3
Dredd
Sci-Fi, Action, 2012, Great Britain
Tickets
01:27
The Killgrin
trailer in russian
02:11
Eden
trailer in russian
01:30
Verona
дополнительный trailer
01:58
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
trailer in russian
02:36
Aviator
trailer
01:16
Never Let Go
trailer in russian
01:27
Popeye: The Slayer Man
trailer in russian
01:18
Yaga na nashu golovu
teaser
01:23
Lermontov
teaser
02:24
Now You See Me 3
trailer in russian
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree