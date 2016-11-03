Menu
Trailers
La La Land. Trailer
La La Land. Trailer
1
1
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 3 November 2016
La La Land
– While waiting for their big breaks, two proper L.A. dreamers, a suavely- charming, soft-spoken jazz pianist and a brilliant, vivacious playwright, attempt to reconcile aspirations and relationship in a magical old-school romance.
Expand
Share trailer
All movie trailers
trailer in russian
teaser-trailer 2
teaser-trailer
7.7
La La Land
Musical, Drama, Romantic, Comedy, 2016, USA
Tickets
