Dolphin Tale 2. Trailer in russian 1

Publication date: 14 May 2014
Dolphin Tale 2 – The team of people who saved Winter's life reassemble in the wake of her surrogate mother's passing in order to find her a companion so she can remain at the Clearwater Marine Hospital.
6.8 Dolphin Tale 2
Dolphin Tale 2 Drama, Family, 2014, USA
