The World Made Straight - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers The World Made Straight. Trailer

The World Made Straight. Trailer

Publication date: 23 November 2014
The World Made Straight – In a rural Appalachian community haunted by the legacy of a Civil War massacre, a rebellious young man struggles to escape the violence that would bind him to the past.
5.5 The World Made Straight
The World Made Straight Drama, 2015, USA
