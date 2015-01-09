Menu
Poster of The World Made Straight
5.5 IMDb Rating: 5.5
Kinoafisha Films The World Made Straight

The World Made Straight

The World Made Straight 18+
Synopsis

In a rural Appalachian community haunted by the legacy of a Civil War massacre, a rebellious young man struggles to escape the violence that would bind him to the past.
The World Made Straight - trailer
The World Made Straight  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 2 December 2016
World premiere 9 January 2015
Release date
9 January 2015 Russia 18+
4 May 2016 Germany
9 January 2015 Kazakhstan
9 January 2015 USA
9 January 2015 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production Bifrost Pictures, Dreambridge Films, Myriad Pictures
Also known as
The World Made Straight, Daha İyi Bir Dünya, Fúria Cannabis, Świat prostych zasad, Zorniges Land, Μάχη για έναν καλύτερο κόσμο, Мир, созданный без изъяна
Director
David Burris
Cast
Haley Joel Osment
Minka Kelly
Jeremy Irvine
Noah Wyle
Adelaide Clemens
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.5
Rate 11 votes
5.5 IMDb
Quotes
[first lines]
Leonard [narrating] Landscape is destiny. I've carried that phrase in my head for years now. I can't remember where it comes from, but I know what it means here. It's a sense of being closed-in. Human limitation. It's different from the Midwest, where possibility sprawls bright and endless in every direction. People in the Himalayas, the Andes, do they live in the passive voice too, like their live aren't real? Their memories fixed, immutable?
Film Trailers All trailers
The World Made Straight - trailer
The World Made Straight Trailer
Stills
