Skin Trade - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Skin Trade. Trailer

Skin Trade. Trailer

Publication date: 14 October 2014
Skin Trade – After his family is killed by a Serbian gangster with international interests, NYC detective Nick goes to S.E. Asia and teams up with a Thai detective to get revenge and destroy the syndicates human trafficking network.
6.0 Skin Trade
Skin Trade Thriller, Drama, Action, 2015, USA / Thailand
