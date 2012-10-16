Menu
Trailers
Carrie. Teaser
Carrie. Teaser
Publication date: 16 October 2012
Carrie
– A shy girl, outcasted by her peers and sheltered by her religious mother, unleashes telekinetic terror on her small town after being pushed too far at her senior prom.
6.2
Carrie
Drama, Horror, 2013, USA
02:01
