Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Close trailer
Close trailer
Carrie - teaser
Kinoafisha Trailers Carrie. Teaser

Carrie. Teaser

🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 16 October 2012
Carrie – A shy girl, outcasted by her peers and sheltered by her religious mother, unleashes telekinetic terror on her small town after being pushed too far at her senior prom.
6.2 Carrie
Carrie Drama, Horror, 2013, USA
Rowing for Gold - trailer 02:01
Rowing for Gold  trailer
Buratino - trailer 2 02:11
Buratino  trailer 2
Mazhor v Dubae - trailer 2 01:42
Mazhor v Dubae  trailer 2
Kulachnyy - teaser-trailer 02:09
Kulachnyy  teaser-trailer
Die, My Love - trailer in russian 00:58
Die, My Love  trailer in russian
One Battle After Another - trailer in russian 02:21
One Battle After Another  trailer in russian
AI-4U Wired Together - trailer 02:00
AI-4U Wired Together  trailer
My Pet Dragon - trailer 02:43
My Pet Dragon  trailer
Nakhimovtsy. Yantarnyy bereg - trailer 01:15
Nakhimovtsy. Yantarnyy bereg  trailer
My Grandfather's Rules for Men - trailer 01:52
My Grandfather's Rules for Men  trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more