The Last Station - trailer на немецком
The Last Station. Trailer на немецком

The Last Station. Trailer на немецком

Publication date: 6 October 2009
The Last Station – A historical drama that illustrates Russian author Leo Tolstoy's struggle to balance fame and wealth with his commitment to a life devoid of material things.
7.2 The Last Station
The Last Station Drama, 2009, Germany / Russia
