Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Last Station
Poster of The Last Station
Poster of The Last Station
Рейтинги
7.2 IMDb Rating: 6.9
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Last Station

The Last Station

The Last Station 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A historical drama that illustrates Russian author Leo Tolstoy's struggle to balance fame and wealth with his commitment to a life devoid of material things.
The Last Station - trailer in russian
The Last Station  trailer in russian
Country Germany / Russia
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 2009
Online premiere 29 January 2010
World premiere 4 September 2009
Release date
11 November 2010 Russia Наше кино 16+
11 November 2010 Belarus
4 September 2009 Germany
29 July 2010 Greece
28 May 2010 Italy
11 November 2010 Kazakhstan
4 September 2009 USA
11 November 2010 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $18,000,000
Worldwide Gross $20,554,320
Production Egoli Tossell Pictures, Zephyr Films, Egoli Tossell Film Halle
Also known as
The Last Station, La última estación, A Última Estação, Aşkın son mevsimi, Az utolsó állomás, Aztán mindennek vége, Ein russischer Sommer, L'última estació, O teleftaios stathmos, Ostatnia stacja, Paskutinė stotis, Poslednja postaja, Tolstoï, le dernier automne, Trạm Cuối, Ultima stație, Viimeinen asema, Ο τελευταίος σταθμός, Останнє воскресіння, Последната гара, Последнее воскресение, 為愛起程, 終着駅　トルストイ最後の旅
Director
Michael Hoffman
Michael Hoffman
Cast
James McAvoy
James McAvoy
Christopher Plummer
Christopher Plummer
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
Paul Giamatti
Paul Giamatti
Patrick Kennedy
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Last Station
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Them 6.8
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Them (2014)
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him 7.1
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him (2013)
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him 6.9
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him (2013)
Together 6.8
Together (2021)
Inside I'm Dancing 7.8
Inside I'm Dancing (2004)
The Conspirator 7.4
The Conspirator (2010)
Starter for 10 7.2
Starter for 10 (2006)
Submergence 5.6
Submergence (2017)
Becoming Jane 7.5
Becoming Jane (2007)
Low Down 6.5
Low Down (2014)
Welcome to the Punch 6.7
Welcome to the Punch (2013)
Bollywood Queen 4.6
Bollywood Queen (2002)
Film in Collections
Films about Books, Writers and Poets: A Top List Films about Books, Writers and Poets: A Top List

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Reviews

kofyrin 2 April 2015, 12:51
ПОЧЕМУ ЛЕВ ТОЛСТОЙ СБЕЖАЛ ИЗ ЯСНОЙ ПОЛЯНЫ

100 лет прошло со времени ухода Льва Николаевича Толстого из родного дома и его смерти.

Вчера посмотрел… Read more…
Quotes
Leo Tolstoy "Your youth and your desire for happiness reminds me cruelly of my age and the impossibility of happiness for me." When I was courting Sofya, she was so young and pure, it seemed impossible that I'd ever have her. I didn't want to tell her how I felt and I wanted to tell her nothing else. So I wrote down a string of letters and asked her if she could decipher them. She looked completely confused, thinking it was a game or... I gave her one clue. The firs two Y's, I said, stand for "your youth" and then the most miraculous thing happened. She simply spoke the phrase, my phrase as if she had read my mind. In that moment, we both knew we would always be together. For those first years, we were incredibly happy, terrifyingly happy.
Film Trailers All trailers
The Last Station - trailer in russian
The Last Station Trailer in russian
The Last Station - trailer
The Last Station Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack The Last Station
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more