ProductionEgoli Tossell Pictures, Zephyr Films, Egoli Tossell Film Halle
The Last Station, La última estación, A Última Estação, Aşkın son mevsimi, Az utolsó állomás, Aztán mindennek vége, Ein russischer Sommer, L'última estació, O teleftaios stathmos, Ostatnia stacja, Paskutinė stotis, Poslednja postaja, Tolstoï, le dernier automne, Trạm Cuối, Ultima stație, Viimeinen asema, Ο τελευταίος σταθμός, Останнє воскресіння, Последната гара, Последнее воскресение, 為愛起程, 終着駅 トルストイ最後の旅
Leo Tolstoy"Your youth and your desire for happiness reminds me cruelly of my age and the impossibility of happiness for me." When I was courting Sofya, she was so young and pure, it seemed impossible that I'd ever have her. I didn't want to tell her how I felt and I wanted to tell her nothing else. So I wrote down a string of letters and asked her if she could decipher them. She looked completely confused, thinking it was a game or... I gave her one clue. The firs two Y's, I said, stand for "your youth" and then the most miraculous thing happened. She simply spoke the phrase, my phrase as if she had read my mind. In that moment, we both knew we would always be together. For those first years, we were incredibly happy, terrifyingly happy.
100 лет прошло со времени ухода Льва Николаевича Толстого из родного дома и его смерти.
