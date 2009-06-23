Menu
Trailers
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Teaser
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Teaser
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 23 June 2009
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
– Harry ignores warnings not to return to Hogwarts, only to find the school plagued by a series of mysterious attacks and a strange voice haunting him.
