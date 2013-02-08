Menu
The Reluctant Fundamentalist - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers The Reluctant Fundamentalist. Trailer

The Reluctant Fundamentalist. Trailer

Publication date: 8 February 2013
The Reluctant Fundamentalist – A young Pakistani man is chasing corporate success on Wall Street. He finds himself embroiled in a conflict between his American Dream, a hostage crisis, and the enduring call of his family's homeland.
6.9 The Reluctant Fundamentalist
The Reluctant Fundamentalist Thriller, 2012, USA / Great Britain / Qatar
