Trailers
The Reluctant Fundamentalist. Trailer
The Reluctant Fundamentalist. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 8 February 2013
The Reluctant Fundamentalist
– A young Pakistani man is chasing corporate success on Wall Street. He finds himself embroiled in a conflict between his American Dream, a hostage crisis, and the enduring call of his family's homeland.
Expand
Share trailer
6.9
The Reluctant Fundamentalist
Thriller, 2012, USA / Great Britain / Qatar
