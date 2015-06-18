Menu
Publication date: 18 June 2015
Kung Fu Panda 3 – Continuing his "legendary adventures of awesomeness", Po must face two hugely epic, but different threats: one supernatural and the other a little closer to his home.
7.4 Kung Fu Panda 3
Kung Fu Panda 3 Animation, Adventure, Action, Family, Comedy, 2016, USA / China
