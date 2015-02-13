Menu
The Elevator: Three Minutes Can Change Your Life - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers The Elevator: Three Minutes Can Change Your Life. Trailer

The Elevator: Three Minutes Can Change Your Life. Trailer

Publication date: 13 February 2015
The Elevator: Three Minutes Can Change Your Life – A disturbing psychological thriller, that engages the audience to the point that it is always caught off guard, thus changing the point of view of the two main performers.
4.7 The Elevator: Three Minutes Can Change Your Life
The Elevator: Three Minutes Can Change Your Life Thriller, Drama, 2013, Italy
