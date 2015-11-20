Menu
Russian
The Boss - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers The Boss. Trailer

The Boss. Trailer

Publication date: 20 November 2015
The Boss – A titan of industry is sent to prison after she's caught insider trading. When she emerges ready to rebrand herself as America's latest sweetheart, not everyone she screwed over is so quick to forgive and forget.
5.4 The Boss
The Boss Comedy, 2016, USA
