Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
Bridget Jones's Baby. Trailer 2
Bridget Jones's Baby. Trailer 2
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 28 June 2016
Bridget Jones's Baby
– Bridget's focus on single life and her career is interrupted when she finds herself pregnant, but with one hitch ... she can only be fifty percent sure of the identity of her baby's father.
Expand
Share trailer
All movie trailers
trailer in russian 2
trailer in russian
trailer
international trailer
6.9
Bridget Jones's Baby
Comedy, Romantic, 2016, Great Britain
01:58
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
trailer in russian
01:16
Never Let Go
trailer in russian
01:12
Alisa v Strane Chudes
teaser-trailer
00:46
Pervyy na Olimpe
teaser-trailer
02:24
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
final trailer in russian
01:22
The Exit 8
trailer in russian
01:02
Bambi: The Reckoning
teaser
01:37
Finnik 2
trailer
01:12
Klyovny ulove
trailer
02:23
Gelya
trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree