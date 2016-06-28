Menu
Bridget Jones's Baby - trailer 2
Kinoafisha Trailers Bridget Jones's Baby. Trailer 2

Bridget Jones's Baby. Trailer 2

Publication date: 28 June 2016
Bridget Jones's Baby – Bridget's focus on single life and her career is interrupted when she finds herself pregnant, but with one hitch ... she can only be fifty percent sure of the identity of her baby's father.
6.9 Bridget Jones's Baby
Bridget Jones's Baby Comedy, Romantic, 2016, Great Britain
