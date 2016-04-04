Menu
Swiss Army Man - trailer
Swiss Army Man. Trailer

Publication date: 4 April 2016
Swiss Army Man – A hopeless man stranded on a deserted island befriends a dead body and together they go on a surreal journey to get home.
6.8 Swiss Army Man
Swiss Army Man Adventure, Drama, Comedy, 2016, USA
