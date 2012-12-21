Menu
Trailers
Interior. Leather Bar.. Trailer
Interior. Leather Bar.. Trailer
Publication date: 21 December 2012
Interior. Leather Bar.
– Filmmakers James Franco and Travis Mathews re-imagine the lost 40 minutes from "Cruising" as a starting point to a broader exploration of sexual and creative freedom.
