Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
Passion. Trailer
Passion. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 1 July 2013
Passion
– The rivalry between the manipulative boss of an advertising agency and her talented protégée escalates from stealing credit to public humiliation to murder.
Expand
Share trailer
All movie trailers
fragment 4
fragment 3
fragment 2
fragment 1
teaser с закадровым переводом
teaser
6.1
Passion
Detective, Drama, Thriller, 2012, Great Britain / Germany / Spain / France
01:08
Mazhor v Dubae
trailer
01:47
Night of the Reaper
trailer
01:40
Here
trailer in russian
02:11
Buratino
trailer 2
02:00
AI-4U Wired Together
trailer
02:36
Aviator
trailer
02:24
Tron 3
trailer in russian 2
01:13
Chebi 2
trailer
02:43
My Pet Dragon
trailer
01:13
Die, My Love
trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree