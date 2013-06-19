Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
Some Girl(s). Trailer
Some Girl(s). Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 19 June 2013
Some Girl(s)
– On the eve of his wedding, a successful writer travels across the country to meet up with ex-lovers in an attempt to make amends for past relationship transgressions.
Expand
Share trailer
All movie trailers
fragment 4
fragment 3
fragment 2
fragment 1
teaser
4.9
Some Girl(s)
Comedy, Drama, 2013, USA
01:08
Mazhor v Dubae
trailer
01:15
Levsha
trailer
01:42
Semeynoe schaste
trailer
01:18
Yaga na nashu golovu
teaser
02:11
Eden
trailer in russian
01:47
Siccîn 7
trailer in russian
02:13
Relay
trailer in russian
02:21
Ritmy mechty
trailer
01:12
Alisa v Strane Chudes
teaser-trailer
02:06
Begi
trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree