Пустошь тьмы и зла
– Уединённая ферма неприметного сельского городка. После загадочной смерти мужчины при таинственных обстоятельствах кончает жизнь самоубийством жена покойного. Семья собирается, чтобы оплакать умерших. Вскоре наступает темнота, наполненная кошмарами наяву и растущим чувством зловещего, овладевающим всей семьей
Our intro is very warm and cozy with female character, and she does a proper hard days work on her property. We appear to have some happenings early off, and I'm unsure if it's a regular occurrence or something entirely different.
We now have more main characters on the property, and the odd happenings are still occurring. Things have gotten ugly really fast, and we've had a truly terrible tragedy happen. Stranger and stranger, things are just getting worse, or maybe we're seeing what was always there and not talked about.
Such a simple and humble life to begin, and we have such a terribly ominous aura now being felt stronger with each day. I knew when I saw that Marin Ireland is in this film that we'd be in for an emotional ride, and she isn't disappointing.
It's so hard to get your footing and slow your heart with all the terror that is being unleashed, and it appears to be escalating.
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