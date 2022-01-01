Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из сериала «Юная»

Музыка из сериала «Юная» Вся информация о сериале
Younger (TV Land Series Soundtrack)
Younger (TV Land Series Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Lykke Li, Ingrid Michaelson, Zayde Wølf, Gemma Hayes, Berlin, Sjowgren, Univerxity, Leon Bridges, Hilary Duff, Anna Dellaria, laye, Chris Alan Lee, Wendy Page, James Fenton Marr, Elizabeth Hooper, Andrew Bojanic, Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Miriam Shor
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Get Some Lykke Li 3:22
2 Jealous Ingrid Michaelson 3:07
3 Walk Through the Fire (feat. Ruelle) Zayde Wølf 3:35
4 Wicked Game Gemma Hayes / Chris Isaak 4:04
5 Take My Breath Away Berlin / Tom Whitlock 4:11
6 Seventeen Sjowgren 3:45
7 Back to You Univerxity 2:20
8 Coming Home Leon Bridges 3:25
9 Little Lies Hilary Duff 3:24
10 Bolder Anna Dellaria 3:47
11 Burning Love laye / Dennis Linde 2:44
12 Save Us (feat. Anna Dellaria) Chris Alan Lee 3:30
13 Million Dollar Life Wendy Page, James Fenton Marr, Elizabeth Hooper, Andrew Bojanic / Andrew Bojanic 0:22
14 Soundbite From Cast (Bonus Track) Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Miriam Shor / Sutton Foster 0:41
15 9 to 5 (Bonus Track) Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Miriam Shor / Dolly Parton 1:34
Доступен список песен из сериала «Юная» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Юная» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
