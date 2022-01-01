|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Get Some
|Lykke Li
|3:22
|2
|Jealous
|Ingrid Michaelson
|3:07
|3
|Walk Through the Fire (feat. Ruelle)
|Zayde Wølf
|3:35
|4
|Wicked Game
|Gemma Hayes / Chris Isaak
|4:04
|5
|Take My Breath Away
|Berlin / Tom Whitlock
|4:11
|6
|Seventeen
|Sjowgren
|3:45
|7
|Back to You
|Univerxity
|2:20
|8
|Coming Home
|Leon Bridges
|3:25
|9
|Little Lies
|Hilary Duff
|3:24
|10
|Bolder
|Anna Dellaria
|3:47
|11
|Burning Love
|laye / Dennis Linde
|2:44
|12
|Save Us (feat. Anna Dellaria)
|Chris Alan Lee
|3:30
|13
|Million Dollar Life
|Wendy Page, James Fenton Marr, Elizabeth Hooper, Andrew Bojanic / Andrew Bojanic
|0:22
|14
|Soundbite From Cast (Bonus Track)
|Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Miriam Shor / Sutton Foster
|0:41
|15
|9 to 5 (Bonus Track)
|Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Miriam Shor / Dolly Parton
|1:34