Trying: Season 1 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack)
Trying: Season 1 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) 10 композиций. Guy Garvey, isaac gracie, Chilli Chilton, Hattie Whitehead, Maisie Peters, Kelly Jones, Marie White, Sheila Atim
Слушать
Trying: Season 2 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack)
Trying: Season 2 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) 9 композиций. Maisie Peters
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Where Are You Guy Garvey / Paul Saunderson 1:07
2 Don't Look Down isaac gracie, Chilli Chilton / Paul Saunderson 2:52
3 All My Tomorrows Hattie Whitehead / Paul Saunderson 4:01
4 Follow You Guy Garvey / Paul Saunderson 4:12
5 Favourite Ex Maisie Peters / Jez Ashurst 3:22
6 Boogaloo Moon Kelly Jones / Paul Saunderson 3:16
7 Come to Me Hattie Whitehead / Paul Saunderson 4:10
8 Don't Give Up on Me Guy Garvey / Paul Saunderson 3:16
9 I Am You Marie White / Paul Saunderson 2:32
10 Mystery Sheila Atim / Paul Saunderson 3:23
Доступен список песен из сериала «Не с первой попытки» (2020) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Не с первой попытки» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
