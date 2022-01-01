|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Where Are You
|Guy Garvey / Paul Saunderson
|1:07
|2
|Don't Look Down
|isaac gracie, Chilli Chilton / Paul Saunderson
|2:52
|3
|All My Tomorrows
|Hattie Whitehead / Paul Saunderson
|4:01
|4
|Follow You
|Guy Garvey / Paul Saunderson
|4:12
|5
|Favourite Ex
|Maisie Peters / Jez Ashurst
|3:22
|6
|Boogaloo Moon
|Kelly Jones / Paul Saunderson
|3:16
|7
|Come to Me
|Hattie Whitehead / Paul Saunderson
|4:10
|8
|Don't Give Up on Me
|Guy Garvey / Paul Saunderson
|3:16
|9
|I Am You
|Marie White / Paul Saunderson
|2:32
|10
|Mystery
|Sheila Atim / Paul Saunderson
|3:23