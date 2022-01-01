1 Where Are You Guy Garvey / Paul Saunderson 1:07

2 Don't Look Down isaac gracie, Chilli Chilton / Paul Saunderson 2:52

3 All My Tomorrows Hattie Whitehead / Paul Saunderson 4:01

4 Follow You Guy Garvey / Paul Saunderson 4:12

5 Favourite Ex Maisie Peters / Jez Ashurst 3:22

6 Boogaloo Moon Kelly Jones / Paul Saunderson 3:16

7 Come to Me Hattie Whitehead / Paul Saunderson 4:10

8 Don't Give Up on Me Guy Garvey / Paul Saunderson 3:16

9 I Am You Marie White / Paul Saunderson 2:32