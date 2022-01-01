|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Spy
|עברי לידר
|2:35
|2
|Main Title
|Guillaume Roussel
|2:03
|3
|Love Theme
|Guillaume Roussel
|1:18
|4
|The Interview
|Guillaume Roussel
|1:33
|5
|Eli's Transformation
|Guillaume Roussel
|2:27
|6
|Jacob's Sisters
|Guillaume Roussel
|1:45
|7
|Zurich
|Guillaume Roussel
|1:54
|8
|Argentina
|Guillaume Roussel
|3:10
|9
|Nadia in Labour
|Guillaume Roussel
|1:46
|10
|Chase in Buenos Aires
|Guillaume Roussel
|2:10
|11
|The Baby Doll
|Guillaume Roussel
|1:22
|12
|Beirut Port
|Guillaume Roussel
|0:52
|13
|Driving to Damascus
|Guillaume Roussel
|3:19
|14
|Thaabeth Import-Export
|Guillaume Roussel
|5:11
|15
|Lonely in a Crowd
|Guillaume Roussel
|3:22
|16
|The Enemy Looks Like Us
|Guillaume Roussel
|5:54
|17
|Vital Waters
|Guillaume Roussel
|4:03
|18
|Planting Eucalyptus
|Guillaume Roussel
|2:07
|19
|Eli Loses It
|Guillaume Roussel
|2:13
|20
|Supporting the Same Team
|Guillaume Roussel
|2:51
|21
|Ending
|Guillaume Roussel
|2:17