Разведчик

Музыка из сериала «Разведчик»

Музыка из сериала «Разведчик»
The Spy (Original Series Soundtrack)
The Spy (Original Series Soundtrack) 21 композиция. עברי לידר, Guillaume Roussel
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 The Spy עברי לידר 2:35
2 Main Title Guillaume Roussel 2:03
3 Love Theme Guillaume Roussel 1:18
4 The Interview Guillaume Roussel 1:33
5 Eli's Transformation Guillaume Roussel 2:27
6 Jacob's Sisters Guillaume Roussel 1:45
7 Zurich Guillaume Roussel 1:54
8 Argentina Guillaume Roussel 3:10
9 Nadia in Labour Guillaume Roussel 1:46
10 Chase in Buenos Aires Guillaume Roussel 2:10
11 The Baby Doll Guillaume Roussel 1:22
12 Beirut Port Guillaume Roussel 0:52
13 Driving to Damascus Guillaume Roussel 3:19
14 Thaabeth Import-Export Guillaume Roussel 5:11
15 Lonely in a Crowd Guillaume Roussel 3:22
16 The Enemy Looks Like Us Guillaume Roussel 5:54
17 Vital Waters Guillaume Roussel 4:03
18 Planting Eucalyptus Guillaume Roussel 2:07
19 Eli Loses It Guillaume Roussel 2:13
20 Supporting the Same Team Guillaume Roussel 2:51
21 Ending Guillaume Roussel 2:17
Доступен список песен из сериала «Разведчик» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Разведчик» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
