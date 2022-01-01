|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Appendage
|Matthew Pusti
|2:30
|2
|Adjacent
|Matthew Pusti
|2:00
|3
|Hesitation
|Matthew Pusti
|1:20
|4
|Here We Are
|Matthew Pusti
|1:58
|5
|Data Points
|Matthew Pusti
|2:48
|6
|Intentions
|Matthew Pusti
|2:27
|7
|As It Is
|Matthew Pusti
|2:15
|8
|Significant Other
|Matthew Pusti
|1:36
|9
|Meeting Place
|Matthew Pusti
|1:57
|10
|Clustered Thoughts
|Matthew Pusti
|2:57
|11
|Turns
|Matthew Pusti
|1:24
|12
|Finesse
|Matthew Pusti
|1:33
|13
|Decent Money
|Matthew Pusti
|1:17
|14
|Intimacy
|Matthew Pusti
|2:29
|15
|Hi Dad
|Matthew Pusti
|1:25
|16
|Skin on Skin
|Matthew Pusti
|2:08
|17
|The Valley
|Matthew Pusti
|3:23
|18
|Persist
|Matthew Pusti
|1:56
|19
|New Places
|Matthew Pusti
|2:18
|20
|Red Light
|Matthew Pusti
|1:39
|21
|Bonus Points
|Matthew Pusti
|4:03
|22
|Scan Body
|Matthew Pusti
|1:32
|23
|Iris Downward
|Matthew Pusti
|1:33