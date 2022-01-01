|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Translucent Alive
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:16
|2
|Truck Robbery
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:34
|3
|Butcher
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:39
|4
|Starlight
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:18
|5
|On the Trail
|Christopher Lennertz
|0:56
|6
|Homelander and Stillwell
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:16
|7
|Race of the Century
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:04
|8
|Boys Arrive
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:19
|9
|Hughie Stalls Starlight
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:23
|10
|Maeve Spars
|Christopher Lennertz
|0:38
|11
|Start the Race
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:01
|12
|Popclaw Climaxes
|Christopher Lennertz
|0:56
|13
|Hijacking
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:45
|14
|Kidnapping Translucent
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:11
|15
|Ass Bomb
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:43
|16
|Translucent Explodes
|Christopher Lennertz
|4:06
|17
|Hughie Trashes Room
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:29
|18
|Translucent Visits Hughie
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:13
|19
|Planting Bug Plan
|Christopher Lennertz
|0:51
|20
|Dock Patrol
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:50
|21
|I'm the Hero
|Christopher Lennertz
|3:15
|22
|Vought
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:15
|23
|Starlight Teams Up
|Christopher Lennertz
|0:44
|24
|Frenchie's First Kill
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:36
|25
|Homelander's Speech
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:43
|26
|Butcher's Pep Talk
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:28
|27
|Rescue the Female
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:36
|28
|Frenchie Lost Female
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:47
|29
|Dead Shooter
|Christopher Lennertz
|0:57
|30
|Hospital Shootout
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:12
|31
|Graveside Sledgehammer
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:24
|32
|Maeve's Girlfriend
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:58
|33
|Nicu
|Christopher Lennertz
|0:52
|34
|Tent Confrontation
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:22
|35
|Starlight's Speech
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:13
|36
|Come In
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:51
|37
|Black Knight Not
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:08
|38
|Kimiko's Backstory
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:20
|39
|Subway Chase
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:01
|40
|Mesmer and Homelander
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:36
|41
|The Mesmerizer
|Christopher Lennertz
|0:30
|42
|Butcher Tells Hughie
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:54
|43
|Hughie Kisses Starlight
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:03
|44
|Robin's Memory
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:02
|45
|SBS
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:09
|46
|Always a Choice
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:39
|47
|Supe Terrorist
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:36
|48
|A Train Shows Up
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:34
|49
|Shoot Out
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:49
|50
|I Got Teddy
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:40