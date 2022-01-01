|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Liz Under Fire
|Dave Porter
|2:18
|2
|Kidnapping MacNamara
|Dave Porter
|2:11
|3
|The Brain is Everything
|Dave Porter
|3:17
|4
|Assembling the Bad Guys
|Dave Porter
|1:56
|5
|Grabbing the Hatchet
|Dave Porter
|2:45
|6
|Collapse Into Rubble
|Dave Porter
|1:31
|7
|No One Size Fits All
|Dave Porter
|1:46
|8
|On the Dot
|Dave Porter
|2:13
|9
|Reunion
|Dave Porter
|1:47
|10
|My Confessor
|Dave Porter
|1:37
|11
|Cape May
|Dave Porter
|5:09
|12
|A Hundred Cons
|Dave Porter
|2:19
|13
|Running to the Beach
|Dave Porter
|1:55
|14
|Agnes
|Dave Porter
|2:07
|15
|What Would You Do?
|Dave Porter
|1:45
|16
|Man of Decisive Action
|Dave Porter
|3:44
|17
|Fundamental Problems
|Dave Porter
|2:38
|18
|Gone Too Far
|Dave Porter
|2:05
|19
|Mister Solomon
|Dave Porter
|2:07
|20
|Collection of Cells
|Dave Porter
|2:34
|21
|Survivors
|Dave Porter
|1:41
|22
|Story of Berlin
|Dave Porter
|1:44
|23
|Unlikely Hopes
|Dave Porter
|2:00
|24
|Simple Weapons
|Dave Porter
|1:23
|25
|Chasing Eli
|Dave Porter
|2:15
|26
|The Blacklist End Credits
|Dave Porter
|0:38