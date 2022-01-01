Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Teen Wolf (Original Television Soundtrack)
Teen Wolf (Original Television Soundtrack) 16 композиций. Dino Meneghin, Young the Giant, Mikky Ekko, Mourning Ritual, Whitaker, Gabrielle Aplin, Daughter, The Kite String Tangle, High Highs, Famy, Amber Run, Fink, Pim Stones, Frida Sundemo, Hannah Ellis, Emmi
Слушать
Teen Wolf (Original Television Score)
Teen Wolf (Original Television Score) 15 композиций. Dino Meneghin
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Teen Wolf Main Title (Soundtrack Edit) Dino Meneghin 0:44
2 My Body Young the Giant 4:06
3 Who Are You, Really? Mikky Ekko 2:27
4 Bad Moon Rising (feat. Peter Drei manis) Mourning Ritual / John Fogerty 3:34
5 My Own Whitaker / Ryan Meeking 5:19
6 Start of Time Gabrielle Aplin / Julian Emery 3:59
7 Touch Daughter 4:26
8 Given the Chance The Kite String Tangle / Daniel Harley 3:58
9 Catch the Wind High Highs 3:41
10 Ava Famy 4:00
11 I Found Amber Run / Joshua Keogh 4:35
12 Looking Too Closely Fink 5:12
13 The Last One I Made Pim Stones 5:08
14 The Sun Frida Sundemo / Joel Humlén 4:21
15 You Were Never Gone Hannah Ellis / Josh Bronleewe 5:15
16 Up 'N Away Emmi / Daniel Nitt 3:35
Доступен список песен из сериала «Оборотень» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Оборотень» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
