|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Teen Wolf Main Title (Soundtrack Edit)
|Dino Meneghin
|0:44
|2
|My Body
|Young the Giant
|4:06
|3
|Who Are You, Really?
|Mikky Ekko
|2:27
|4
|Bad Moon Rising (feat. Peter Drei manis)
|Mourning Ritual / John Fogerty
|3:34
|5
|My Own
|Whitaker / Ryan Meeking
|5:19
|6
|Start of Time
|Gabrielle Aplin / Julian Emery
|3:59
|7
|Touch
|Daughter
|4:26
|8
|Given the Chance
|The Kite String Tangle / Daniel Harley
|3:58
|9
|Catch the Wind
|High Highs
|3:41
|10
|Ava
|Famy
|4:00
|11
|I Found
|Amber Run / Joshua Keogh
|4:35
|12
|Looking Too Closely
|Fink
|5:12
|13
|The Last One I Made
|Pim Stones
|5:08
|14
|The Sun
|Frida Sundemo / Joel Humlén
|4:21
|15
|You Were Never Gone
|Hannah Ellis / Josh Bronleewe
|5:15
|16
|Up 'N Away
|Emmi / Daniel Nitt
|3:35