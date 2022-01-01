1 Teen Wolf Main Title (Soundtrack Edit) Dino Meneghin 0:44

2 My Body Young the Giant 4:06

3 Who Are You, Really? Mikky Ekko 2:27

4 Bad Moon Rising (feat. Peter Drei manis) Mourning Ritual / John Fogerty 3:34

5 My Own Whitaker / Ryan Meeking 5:19

6 Start of Time Gabrielle Aplin / Julian Emery 3:59

7 Touch Daughter 4:26

8 Given the Chance The Kite String Tangle / Daniel Harley 3:58

9 Catch the Wind High Highs 3:41

10 Ava Famy 4:00

11 I Found Amber Run / Joshua Keogh 4:35

12 Looking Too Closely Fink 5:12

13 The Last One I Made Pim Stones 5:08

14 The Sun Frida Sundemo / Joel Humlén 4:21

15 You Were Never Gone Hannah Ellis / Josh Bronleewe 5:15