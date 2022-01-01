Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Очень странные дела Саундтреки

Музыка из сериала «Очень странные дела»

Stranger Things 4 (Original Score From the Netflix Series)
Stranger Things 4 (Original Score From the Netflix Series) 80 композиций. Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein
Слушать
Stranger Things 2 (Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series) [Deluxe]
Stranger Things 2 (Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series) [Deluxe] 49 композиций. Kyle Dixon, Michael Stein
Слушать
Stranger Things 3 (Original Score from the Netflix Original Series)
Stranger Things 3 (Original Score from the Netflix Original Series) 41 композиция. Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein
Слушать
Stranger Things, Vol. 2 (A Netflix Original Series Soundtrack)
Stranger Things, Vol. 2 (A Netflix Original Series Soundtrack) 39 композиций. Kyle Dixon, Michael Stein
Слушать
Stranger Things, Vol. 1 (A Netflix Original Series Soundtrack)
Stranger Things, Vol. 1 (A Netflix Original Series Soundtrack) 36 композиций. Kyle Dixon, Michael Stein
Слушать
Stranger Things (Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series)
Stranger Things (Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series) 30 композиций. Will Byers, The Police, The Clash, Jim Hopper, The Bangles, Echo & The Bunnymen, Joyce Byers, Corey Hart, Duran Duran, Jonathan Byers, Joy Division, Olivia Newton-John, Mike, Dustin, The Psychedelic Furs, Toto, Jim Croce, Dustin, Lucas, ДЭВО, Bon Jovi, Cyndi Lauper, The Romantics, Eleven, Mike, Fad Gadget, Dustin, Scorpions, Peter Gabriel, Eleven, New Order
Слушать
Stranger Things: Halloween Sounds from the Upside Down (A Netflix Original Series Soundtrack)
Stranger Things: Halloween Sounds from the Upside Down (A Netflix Original Series Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 What's the Internet? Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:48
2 I wouldn’t remember me either. Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:50
3 Teens Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:06
4 Journalistic Instinct Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:37
5 100% Convinced Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:05
6 In the closet (at Rink O Mania) Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:32
7 Does that make us friends? Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 3:14
8 My BOOBS Hurt. Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:09
9 Unambiguous True Love Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:17
10 Stuck In 1983 Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:57
11 Hawkins National Lab Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:02
12 Hellfire Club Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:04
13 Buried Memories Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:49
14 Fancy Bomb Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:48
15 We are NOT Heroes Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 3:06
16 Nine Feet Tall Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:38
17 Hail Lord Vecna Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:59
18 Powerful Psychic Connection Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:02
19 Ruth, Nevada Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 0:45
20 Hellfire Isn’t A Cult Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:24
21 I Know What I Saw Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:08
22 Curfew Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:29
23 You’re Regressing Eleven Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 3:32
24 Letter to Willy Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 3:47
25 Palm Tree Delight Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:54
26 Musso Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:12
27 Brenner’s Little Pet Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:18
28 Mr. Fibbly Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:37
29 It’s just a clock, right? Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:17
30 Welcome to Kamchatka Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:14
31 A Nightmare Far Worse Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 3:31
32 Caught a Body at the Munsen Trailer Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:13
33 A War is coming to Hawkins Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:55
34 The Elephant Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:16
35 Hurtling Towards a Gruesome Death Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:33
36 Barefoot in the snow Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:45
37 Kills you in your dreams Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:20
38 The Shire is Burning Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 0:55
39 Blood Balloons Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:09
40 Burning Baby Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 0:59
41 Mugshot Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:30
42 There are some things worse than ghosts... Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 4:47
43 A memory within a memory Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 3:04
44 A Proper Thump Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:58
45 Hiiiiiiiii Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:38
46 Still Dizzy Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:46
47 Reign Fire From Above Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:34
48 Religious American Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:14
49 Surf that Tasty Pie Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:30
50 Follow me into Death Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:54
51 Project Nina Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:52
52 Being Different Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 4:30
53 Undressing Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:13
54 I Want You To Watch Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:34
55 A Realm Unspoiled by Mankind Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 4:22
56 Four Gates Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:09
57 Sleeping Dracula Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 3:09
58 Praying something will happen to me Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 3:54
59 Stained Glass Roses Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:34
60 One Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:56
61 Gates of Kamchatka Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:05
62 Top Secret Location Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:53
63 You're The Heart Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 3:14
64 Sleepyhead Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:52
65 Skull Rock Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:49
66 Spellcaster Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 3:58
67 You Should Go East Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:44
68 Unfortunate Development Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:22
69 Slashing the Tires Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:30
70 Soteria Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:18
71 ELVIS CLONED BY ALIENS Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:35
72 [delicate, intense music playing…] Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 3:26
73 Demogorgons in Tanks Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:28
74 The Cure Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 3:38
75 Patient Confidentiality Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:00
76 Stay Calm, Focus on the Game Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:28
77 It’s Time Max Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:58
78 All Evil Must Have A Home Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 4:40
79 Flashlights, Flashlights Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:18
80 You Have Already Lost Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 4:31
Доступен список песен из сериала «Очень странные дела» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Очень странные дела» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
