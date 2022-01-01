|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Season 2 Main Title
|Jeff Russo
|1:59
|2
|Look Up
|Jeff Russo
|1:22
|3
|Let’s See What’s Out There
|Jeff Russo
|3:55
|4
|The Pressure of Legacy
|Jeff Russo
|1:12
|5
|Penance
|Jeff Russo
|3:03
|6
|Seek the Watcher
|Jeff Russo
|5:07
|7
|Best Laid Plans
|Jeff Russo
|4:49
|8
|What’s My Full Name?
|Jeff Russo
|2:45
|9
|Disappointment In Leadership
|Jeff Russo
|4:24
|10
|Family Secrets
|Jeff Russo
|2:05
|11
|Your Ancestor
|Jeff Russo
|1:07
|12
|A Melancholy
|Jeff Russo
|2:29
|13
|A Taste of Freedom
|Jeff Russo
|3:54
|14
|Maximum Security Function
|Jeff Russo
|1:20
|15
|Lies Upon Lies
|Jeff Russo
|2:23
|16
|The Journey Inward
|Jeff Russo
|3:13
|17
|The True Monster
|Jeff Russo
|3:06
|18
|My Spaceship
|Jeff Russo
|1:31
|19
|Deepest Truth
|Jeff Russo
|2:32
|20
|My Truth
|Jeff Russo
|2:55
|21
|Build Back Better Borg
|Jeff Russo
|4:53
|22
|Opening the Door
|Jeff Russo
|4:06
|23
|Honoring the Deal
|Jeff Russo
|3:41
|24
|The Travelers
|Jeff Russo
|1:36
|25
|Where You Belong
|Jeff Russo
|3:04
|26
|Guardian at the Gate
|Jeff Russo
|3:43
|27
|Second Chances
|Jeff Russo
|3:13
|28
|Fly Me To the Moon
|Jeff Russo
|1:42
|29
|Shadows of the Night (feat. Alison Pill)
|Jeff Russo
|1:29
|30
|Season 2 End Credits (201)
|Jeff Russo
|0:54
|31
|Season 2 End Credits (209)
|Jeff Russo
|0:53