Киноафиша Сериалы Звездный путь: Пикар Саундтреки

Музыка из сериала «Звездный путь: Пикар»

Музыка из сериала «Звездный путь: Пикар» Вся информация о сериале
Star Trek: Picard – Season 2 (Original Series Soundtrack)
Star Trek: Picard – Season 2 (Original Series Soundtrack) 31 композиция. Jeff Russo
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Season 2 Main Title Jeff Russo 1:59
2 Look Up Jeff Russo 1:22
3 Let’s See What’s Out There Jeff Russo 3:55
4 The Pressure of Legacy Jeff Russo 1:12
5 Penance Jeff Russo 3:03
6 Seek the Watcher Jeff Russo 5:07
7 Best Laid Plans Jeff Russo 4:49
8 What’s My Full Name? Jeff Russo 2:45
9 Disappointment In Leadership Jeff Russo 4:24
10 Family Secrets Jeff Russo 2:05
11 Your Ancestor Jeff Russo 1:07
12 A Melancholy Jeff Russo 2:29
13 A Taste of Freedom Jeff Russo 3:54
14 Maximum Security Function Jeff Russo 1:20
15 Lies Upon Lies Jeff Russo 2:23
16 The Journey Inward Jeff Russo 3:13
17 The True Monster Jeff Russo 3:06
18 My Spaceship Jeff Russo 1:31
19 Deepest Truth Jeff Russo 2:32
20 My Truth Jeff Russo 2:55
21 Build Back Better Borg Jeff Russo 4:53
22 Opening the Door Jeff Russo 4:06
23 Honoring the Deal Jeff Russo 3:41
24 The Travelers Jeff Russo 1:36
25 Where You Belong Jeff Russo 3:04
26 Guardian at the Gate Jeff Russo 3:43
27 Second Chances Jeff Russo 3:13
28 Fly Me To the Moon Jeff Russo 1:42
29 Shadows of the Night (feat. Alison Pill) Jeff Russo 1:29
30 Season 2 End Credits (201) Jeff Russo 0:54
31 Season 2 End Credits (209) Jeff Russo 0:53
Доступен список песен из сериала «Звездный путь: Пикар» (2020) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Звездный путь: Пикар» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
