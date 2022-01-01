|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Way Back then
|Jung Jae Il
|2:31
|2
|Round I
|Jung Jae Il
|1:19
|3
|The Rope is Tied
|Jung Jae Il
|3:18
|4
|Pink Soldiers
|23
|0:38
|5
|Hostage Crisis
|23
|2:23
|6
|I Remember My Name
|Jung Jae Il
|3:14
|7
|Unfolded…
|Jung Jae Il
|2:39
|8
|Needles and Dalgona
|박민주
|3:44
|9
|The Fat and the Rats
|박민주
|1:53
|10
|It Hurts So Bad
|Jung Jae Il
|1:14
|11
|Delivery
|23
|4:55
|12
|Dead End
|23
|5:25
|13
|Round VI
|Jung Jae Il
|5:54
|14
|Wife, Husband and 4.56 Billion
|Jung Jae Il
|4:26
|15
|Murder Without Violence
|박민주
|1:53
|16
|Slaughterhouse III
|Jung Jae Il
|8:16
|17
|Owe
|Jung Jae Il
|2:27
|18
|Uh…
|Jung Jae Il
|3:38
|19
|Dawn
|Jung Jae Il
|6:42
|20
|Let’s Go Out Tonight
|Jung Jae Il
|3:28