Музыка из сериала «Игра в кальмара»

Squid Game (Original Soundtrack from the Netflix Series)
Squid Game (Original Soundtrack from the Netflix Series) 20 композиций. Jung Jae Il, 23, 박민주
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Way Back then Jung Jae Il 2:31
2 Round I Jung Jae Il 1:19
3 The Rope is Tied Jung Jae Il 3:18
4 Pink Soldiers 23 0:38
5 Hostage Crisis 23 2:23
6 I Remember My Name Jung Jae Il 3:14
7 Unfolded… Jung Jae Il 2:39
8 Needles and Dalgona 박민주 3:44
9 The Fat and the Rats 박민주 1:53
10 It Hurts So Bad Jung Jae Il 1:14
11 Delivery 23 4:55
12 Dead End 23 5:25
13 Round VI Jung Jae Il 5:54
14 Wife, Husband and 4.56 Billion Jung Jae Il 4:26
15 Murder Without Violence 박민주 1:53
16 Slaughterhouse III Jung Jae Il 8:16
17 Owe Jung Jae Il 2:27
18 Uh… Jung Jae Il 3:38
19 Dawn Jung Jae Il 6:42
20 Let’s Go Out Tonight Jung Jae Il 3:28
Доступен список песен из сериала «Игра в кальмара» (2021) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Игра в кальмара» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
