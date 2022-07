1 Retreat (From "Spartacus: Vengeance") Joseph LoDuca 2:40

2 Is Capua Burning? (From "Spartacus: Vengeance") Joseph LoDuca 2:48

3 Steel Nerve (From "Spartacus: Vengeance") Joseph LoDuca 3:01

4 Syrian Lesson (From "Spartacus: Vengeance") Joseph LoDuca 3:20

5 Lifting Curse (From "Spartacus: Vengeance") Joseph LoDuca 4:11

6 Healing Wounds (From "Spartacus: Vengeance") Joseph LoDuca 1:53

7 Forever Loved (From "Spartacus: Vengeance") Joseph LoDuca 4:41

8 By Your Side (From "Spartacus: Vengeance") Joseph LoDuca 1:15

9 Overjoyed (From "Spartacus: Vengeance") Joseph LoDuca 1:20

10 Aurelia Dies (From "Spartacus: Vengeance") Joseph LoDuca 1:50

11 Hymn To Venus (From "Spartacus: Vengeance") Joseph LoDuca 2:12

12 Ashur's Gift (From "Spartacus: Vengeance") Joseph LoDuca 1:04

13 Finding Naevia (From "Spartacus: Vengeance") Joseph LoDuca 1:53

14 Mine Fight (From "Spartacus: Vengeance") Joseph LoDuca 4:21

15 He Comes (From "Spartacus: Vengeance") Joseph LoDuca 3:12

16 Nothing Is Forgiven (From "Spartacus: Vengeance") Joseph LoDuca 1:07

17 Night Forest Battle (From "Spartacus: Vengeance") Joseph LoDuca 1:52

18 Ashur's Last Stand (From "Spartacus: Vengeance") Joseph LoDuca 7:22

19 As Promised (From "Spartacus: Vengeance") Joseph LoDuca 1:19

20 Slaves No More (From "Spartacus: Vengeance") Joseph LoDuca 1:07

21 Fight Party (From "Spartacus: Vengeance") Joseph LoDuca 1:33

22 Mad Lucretia (From "Spartacus: Vengeance") Joseph LoDuca 1:50

23 Broken Waters (From "Spartacus: Vengeance") Joseph LoDuca 2:58

24 Mercato Displays (From "Spartacus: Vengeance") Joseph LoDuca 3:34

25 Crixus In the Mix (From "Spartacus: Vengeance") Joseph LoDuca 0:47

26 The Greatest Cause of All (From "Spartacus: Vengeance") Joseph LoDuca 1:40

27 Found Their End (From "Spartacus: Vengeance") Joseph LoDuca 0:56

28 Experienced Hands (From "Spartacus: Vengeance") Joseph LoDuca 1:14

29 Purchasing Silence (From "Spartacus: Vengeance") Joseph LoDuca 1:58

30 He Has Fallen (From "Spartacus: Vengeance") Joseph LoDuca 1:39

31 What Dawn Brings (From "Spartacus: Vengeance") Joseph LoDuca 2:31

32 Team Batiatus (From "Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena") Joseph LoDuca 1:59

33 Rules of Combat (From "Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena") Joseph LoDuca 3:20

34 Diona's End (From "Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena") Joseph LoDuca 2:54

35 Snuff Montage (From "Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena") Joseph LoDuca 3:36

36 Fill Her Eyes (From "Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena") Joseph LoDuca 0:58

37 Free Man (From "Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena") Joseph LoDuca 0:57

38 Eyes Firmly Fixed (From "Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena") Joseph LoDuca 1:55

39 Proper Reward (From "Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena") Joseph LoDuca 4:14

40 Gannicus (From "Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena") Joseph LoDuca 3:30

41 An End To Sulking (From "Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena") Joseph LoDuca 1:48

42 Blind Sided (From "Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena") Joseph LoDuca 2:25

43 An Offer Refused (From "Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena") Joseph LoDuca 3:39

44 Long Shadow (From "Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena") Joseph LoDuca 2:17

45 Gaia's Guile (From "Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena") Joseph LoDuca 1:44

46 Gannicus Vs Crixus (From "Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena") Joseph LoDuca 2:09

47 The Doctore Is Out (From "Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena") Joseph LoDuca 0:43

48 Bati In 'Da House (From "Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena") Joseph LoDuca 0:58

49 A Man So Blessed (From "Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena") Joseph LoDuca 0:59

50 Primus Lost (From "Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena") Joseph LoDuca 0:54

51 Senior Moment (From "Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena") Joseph LoDuca 1:32

52 Auctus Exhibition (From "Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena") Joseph LoDuca 1:42

53 Marked Man (From "Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena") Joseph LoDuca 1:59

54 Brother Crixus (From "Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena") Joseph LoDuca 1:57

55 New Capua Nets (From "Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena") Joseph LoDuca 1:15

56 Sisters (From "Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena") Joseph LoDuca 1:15

57 House of Delights (From "Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena") Joseph LoDuca 1:47

58 A Deeper Lie (From "Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena") Joseph LoDuca 1:11

59 Masquerade (From "Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena") Joseph LoDuca 3:29

60 Titus Ultimatum (From "Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena") Joseph LoDuca 1:50

61 Down For You (From "Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena") Joseph LoDuca 3:03

62 A Serpent Far Worse (From "Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena") Joseph LoDuca 1:44

63 Poison (From "Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena") Joseph LoDuca 3:13