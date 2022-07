1 Song of the City (A.k.a. "Almost Major") Bob Christianson 2:30

2 Funky B3 (A.k.a. "Little Green B") Bob Christianson 1:33

3 The Luxury of You (A.k.a. "Luxury") Bob Christianson 2:28

4 My Sexy Shoes (A.k.a. "The Code") Bob Christianson 1:30

5 The Mysterious B (A.k.a. "Slow Up") Bob Christianson 2:29

6 Cute and Scrunchy (A.k.a. "Step Lightly") Bob Christianson 2:31

7 Solitary One (A.k.a. "Solitude") Bob Christianson 1:01

8 B and the Brass (A.k.a. “So What?”) Bob Christianson 2:40

9 Meet Me In Paris (A.k.a. “The View / The Big Kiss”) Bob Christianson 2:11

10 She’s So Clueless (A.k.a. “No Clues”) Bob Christianson 1:29

11 Smooth Talking (A.k.a. “Smooth Sailing”) Bob Christianson 2:28

12 You Vibe Me (A.k.a. "The Vibe") Bob Christianson 1:33

13 More Broken Promises (A.k.a. “Broken Flowers”) Bob Christianson 1:47

14 Lost Without You (A.k.a. “Lost”) Bob Christianson 2:22

15 You’re So Cold (A.k.a. “The Big Chill”) Bob Christianson 2:27

16 Sensitive & Shy (A.k.a. “Sensitive”) Bob Christianson 1:03

17 It Hurts So Bad (A.k.a. “The Hurt Inside”) Bob Christianson 1:34

18 Wurley Piano Man (A.k.a. “Wurley Bird”) Bob Christianson 2:04

19 Lost In Your Love (A.k.a. “Lost In Your Eyes”) Bob Christianson 1:34

20 I’m So Lonely (A.k.a. “Lonely”) Bob Christianson 1:22

21 Make the Decision (A.k.a. “Undecided”) Bob Christianson 1:35

22 The Mosaic (A.k.a. “City Mosaic”) Bob Christianson 1:33

23 The Heartbreak (A.k.a. “It’s a Heartbreak”) Bob Christianson 1:26