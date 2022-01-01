|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Un homme seul
|Eric Demarsan
|1:10
|2
|L'apparition
|Eric Demarsan
|1:29
|3
|Les doutes
|Eric Demarsan
|1:49
|4
|Les souvenirs
|Eric Demarsan
|1:45
|5
|Une après-midi d'été
|Eric Demarsan
|1:41
|6
|Sauver Alice
|Eric Demarsan
|0:53
|7
|La découverte
|Eric Demarsan
|0:52
|8
|Un paysage
|Eric Demarsan
|1:04
|9
|Revoir Alice
|Eric Demarsan
|1:07
|10
|Là où les amoureux se retrouvent
|Eric Demarsan
|1:41
|11
|La passion
|Eric Demarsan
|2:41
|12
|Une photo
|Eric Demarsan
|2:32
|13
|Les secrets d'Alice
|Eric Demarsan
|2:39
|14
|Le regard de Jérémy
|Eric Demarsan
|2:02
|15
|Margaret
|Eric Demarsan
|1:29
|16
|La filature
|Eric Demarsan
|2:38
|17
|Une saison douce
|Eric Demarsan
|2:38
|18
|En secret
|Eric Demarsan
|1:19
|19
|La solitude de Jérémy
|Eric Demarsan
|2:28
|20
|En pleine mer
|Eric Demarsan
|2:12
|21
|Une visite, la nuit
|Eric Demarsan
|1:59
|22
|Un adieu
|Eric Demarsan
|1:22
|23
|Révélation
|Eric Demarsan
|1:57
|24
|Les belles histoires
|Eric Demarsan
|4:00
|25
|Tuer un homme
|Eric Demarsan
|3:24
|26
|La préparation
|Eric Demarsan
|1:29
|27
|Le contact de ses mains
|Eric Demarsan
|1:25
|28
|La vengeance
|Eric Demarsan
|1:06
|29
|Le destin d'Alice
|Eric Demarsan
|2:05
|30
|Biarritz, 1960
|Eric Demarsan
|2:00
|31
|L'amoureux
|Eric Demarsan
|2:36
|32
|Le retour
|Eric Demarsan
|0:46