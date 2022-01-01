Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Киноафиша Сериалы Проект «Синяя книга» Саундтреки

Музыка из сериала «Проект «Синяя книга»»

Музыка из сериала «Проект «Синяя книга»» Вся информация о сериале
Project Blue Book (Original Television Series Soundtrack)
Project Blue Book (Original Television Series Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Daniel Wohl
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Reality Daniel Wohl 2:58
2 U.F.O. Daniel Wohl 1:57
3 Apparitions Daniel Wohl 3:09
4 Partners Daniel Wohl 1:56
5 Out of Space Daniel Wohl 4:55
6 Secrets Daniel Wohl 2:02
7 It Was Real Daniel Wohl / Garth Neustadter 2:53
8 Artifacts Daniel Wohl 3:46
9 I Want To Help You Daniel Wohl 4:07
10 Survey Forrest Daniel Wohl 3:00
11 Headlights Not Craft Daniel Wohl 2:23
12 Raining Birds Daniel Wohl 1:53
13 Project Blue Book Theme Daniel Wohl 0:24
Доступен список песен из сериала «Проект «Синяя книга»» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Проект «Синяя книга»» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Бэтмен
Бэтмен
2022, США, фантастика, боевик, криминал
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Три кота и море приключений
Три кота и море приключений
2022, Россия, анимация, приключения
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Доктор Стрэндж: В мультивселенной безумия
Доктор Стрэндж: В мультивселенной безумия
2022, США, фантастика, боевик, приключения
Анчартед: на картах не значится
Анчартед: на картах не значится
2022, США, боевик, приключения
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Мир Юрского периода: Господство
Мир Юрского периода: Господство
2022, США, фантастика, приключения, боевик
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Related video
Такой 75-летнюю Татьяну Тарасову не видели: народ ахнул
«Пора привыкнуть, но все никак»: вышедшую на сцену Бузову подняли на смех
Может повторить судьбу Абдулова: правду о 73-летнем Леонтьеве раскрыл хирург
Цискаридзе в помощь: озвучен план по спасению «Сегодня вечером» после провала
3 знака Зодиака, которым можно доверить в этой жизни все
Гаражи пустуют: вот что стало известно о роскошном автопарке Галкина
Ответил всем недоброжелателям: покинувший страну Малахов вышел на связь
Тест: Нет ли у вас кризиса среднего возраста?
Привечают на свою голову: правду о жизни Винокура раскрыла Королева
«Больше не контактировали»: правду о связи с Пугачевой раскрыл молодой исполнитель
«Знакомство началось с поцелуя»: 29-летняя актриса не смолчала о связи с Бероевым
«Как папа с дочкой»: народ ахнул при виде мужа Натали
Приложение киноафиши