|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Reality
|Daniel Wohl
|2:58
|2
|U.F.O.
|Daniel Wohl
|1:57
|3
|Apparitions
|Daniel Wohl
|3:09
|4
|Partners
|Daniel Wohl
|1:56
|5
|Out of Space
|Daniel Wohl
|4:55
|6
|Secrets
|Daniel Wohl
|2:02
|7
|It Was Real
|Daniel Wohl / Garth Neustadter
|2:53
|8
|Artifacts
|Daniel Wohl
|3:46
|9
|I Want To Help You
|Daniel Wohl
|4:07
|10
|Survey Forrest
|Daniel Wohl
|3:00
|11
|Headlights Not Craft
|Daniel Wohl
|2:23
|12
|Raining Birds
|Daniel Wohl
|1:53
|13
|Project Blue Book Theme
|Daniel Wohl
|0:24