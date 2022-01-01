|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|We're the Same
|Nathaniel Blume
|1:17
|2
|Are You a Monster?
|Nathaniel Blume
|1:51
|3
|Gotta Give Them a Hand
|Nathaniel Blume
|2:54
|4
|I Deserve the Pain
|Nathaniel Blume
|2:07
|5
|Leave Malcolm Alone
|Nathaniel Blume
|3:01
|6
|The Video From That Night
|Nathaniel Blume
|3:53
|7
|Find the Shoebox
|Nathaniel Blume
|2:05
|8
|Seriously Aggressive Texting
|Nathaniel Blume
|1:01
|9
|Something Inside is Broken
|Nathaniel Blume
|3:04
|10
|What Would Freud Say?
|Nathaniel Blume
|1:45
|11
|Tevin Gets His Close-Up
|Nathaniel Blume
|1:19
|12
|Uncuffed
|Nathaniel Blume
|2:22
|13
|We Make a Good Team
|Nathaniel Blume
|0:57
|14
|A Beta to My Father's Alpha
|Nathaniel Blume
|1:34
|15
|Ringing from the Basement
|Nathaniel Blume
|1:43
|16
|The Phone
|Nathaniel Blume
|1:10
|17
|I'd Appreciate Some Guidelines
|Nathaniel Blume
|2:14
|18
|This is My House
|Nathaniel Blume
|2:01
|19
|The Swords of Damocles
|Nathaniel Blume
|3:02
|20
|A Mixture of Fear and Anger
|Nathaniel Blume
|2:15
|21
|A Cloud of Love
|Nathaniel Blume
|2:01
|22
|Classic Couvade Syndrome
|Nathaniel Blume
|1:41
|23
|Then There Was You
|Nathaniel Blume
|1:50
|24
|Flushing Out the Nightingale
|Nathaniel Blume
|2:29
|25
|Someone Was Watching
|Nathaniel Blume
|1:19
|26
|Eyeless Eddie
|Nathaniel Blume
|1:45
|27
|The Devil Dealt With
|Nathaniel Blume
|3:03
|28
|All Smoke, No Fire
|Nathaniel Blume
|1:50
|29
|My Girl
|Nathaniel Blume
|2:56
|30
|The Video From That Night (Alternate Version)
|Nathaniel Blume
|4:01