1 We're the Same Nathaniel Blume 1:17

2 Are You a Monster? Nathaniel Blume 1:51

3 Gotta Give Them a Hand Nathaniel Blume 2:54

4 I Deserve the Pain Nathaniel Blume 2:07

5 Leave Malcolm Alone Nathaniel Blume 3:01

6 The Video From That Night Nathaniel Blume 3:53

7 Find the Shoebox Nathaniel Blume 2:05

8 Seriously Aggressive Texting Nathaniel Blume 1:01

9 Something Inside is Broken Nathaniel Blume 3:04

10 What Would Freud Say? Nathaniel Blume 1:45

11 Tevin Gets His Close-Up Nathaniel Blume 1:19

12 Uncuffed Nathaniel Blume 2:22

13 We Make a Good Team Nathaniel Blume 0:57

14 A Beta to My Father's Alpha Nathaniel Blume 1:34

15 Ringing from the Basement Nathaniel Blume 1:43

16 The Phone Nathaniel Blume 1:10

17 I'd Appreciate Some Guidelines Nathaniel Blume 2:14

18 This is My House Nathaniel Blume 2:01

19 The Swords of Damocles Nathaniel Blume 3:02

20 A Mixture of Fear and Anger Nathaniel Blume 2:15

21 A Cloud of Love Nathaniel Blume 2:01

22 Classic Couvade Syndrome Nathaniel Blume 1:41

23 Then There Was You Nathaniel Blume 1:50

24 Flushing Out the Nightingale Nathaniel Blume 2:29

25 Someone Was Watching Nathaniel Blume 1:19

26 Eyeless Eddie Nathaniel Blume 1:45

27 The Devil Dealt With Nathaniel Blume 3:03

28 All Smoke, No Fire Nathaniel Blume 1:50

29 My Girl Nathaniel Blume 2:56