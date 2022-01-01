|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Extended Version)
|Bear McCreary
|1:55
|2
|Skeletor, Lord of Destruction
|Bear McCreary
|1:13
|3
|Orko’s Bubble
|Bear McCreary
|0:39
|4
|Sorceress Under Siege
|Bear McCreary
|4:18
|5
|He-Man Transforms
|Bear McCreary
|1:32
|6
|The Power of Grayskull
|Bear McCreary
|13:20
|7
|The Mighty Motherboard of Tri-Klops
|Bear McCreary
|4:42
|8
|As Goes Eternia
|Bear McCreary
|5:48
|9
|Finding Duncan
|Bear McCreary
|6:55
|10
|Scare Glow, Lord of Subternia
|Bear McCreary
|10:26
|11
|Evil-Lyn Opens Heaven’s Gate
|Bear McCreary
|5:23
|12
|Lament for a Friend (feat. Raya Yarbrough)
|Bear McCreary
|0:49
|13
|Into Preternia
|Bear McCreary
|3:31
|14
|Teela Joins the Wild Hunt
|Bear McCreary
|4:52
|15
|Roboto Reforges
|Bear McCreary
|4:35
|16
|From Man to God
|Bear McCreary
|8:43