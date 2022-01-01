Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Киноафиша Сериалы Агенты «Щ.И.Т.» Саундтреки

Музыка из сериала «Агенты «Щ.И.Т.»»

Музыка из сериала «Агенты «Щ.И.Т.»» Вся информация о сериале
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Original Soundtrack Album)
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Original Soundtrack Album) 18 композиций. Bear McCreary
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Overture Bear McCreary 2:52
2 Showdown at Union Station Bear McCreary 6:59
3 0-8-4 Bear McCreary 9:02
4 Rocket Launch Bear McCreary 3:03
5 The Obelisk Bear McCreary 3:57
6 Aftermath of the Uprising Bear McCreary 4:37
7 Gravitonium Bear McCreary 4:21
8 Cal Bear McCreary 2:42
9 Cello Concerto Bear McCreary 4:49
10 Willing to Sacrifice Bear McCreary 4:32
11 Alien DNA Bear McCreary 5:58
12 Fzzt Bear McCreary 3:51
13 Garrett Bear McCreary 2:09
14 Hail Hydra Bear McCreary 1:47
15 Helicopter Rescue Bear McCreary 2:06
16 Terrigen Crystals Bear McCreary 4:22
17 The Big Bang Bear McCreary 7:05
18 The Rising Tide Bear McCreary 3:46
Доступен список песен из сериала «Агенты «Щ.И.Т.»» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Агенты «Щ.И.Т.»» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Бэтмен
Бэтмен
2022, США, фантастика, боевик, криминал
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Три кота и море приключений
Три кота и море приключений
2022, Россия, анимация, приключения
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Доктор Стрэндж: В мультивселенной безумия
Доктор Стрэндж: В мультивселенной безумия
2022, США, фантастика, боевик, приключения
Анчартед: на картах не значится
Анчартед: на картах не значится
2022, США, боевик, приключения
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Мир Юрского периода: Господство
Мир Юрского периода: Господство
2022, США, фантастика, приключения, боевик
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Related video
3 знака Зодиака, которым можно доверить в этой жизни все
«Знакомство началось с поцелуя»: 29-летняя актриса не смолчала о связи с Бероевым
Гаражи пустуют: вот что стало известно о роскошном автопарке Галкина
«Как папа с дочкой»: народ ахнул при виде мужа Натали
Привечают на свою голову: правду о жизни Винокура раскрыла Королева
Готовится лечь под нож хирурга: Бабкина раскрыла все карты
Цискаридзе в помощь: озвучен план по спасению «Сегодня вечером» после провала
Такой 75-летнюю Татьяну Тарасову не видели: народ ахнул
Тест: Нет ли у вас кризиса среднего возраста?
Ответил всем недоброжелателям: покинувший страну Малахов вышел на связь
Может повторить судьбу Абдулова: правду о 73-летнем Леонтьеве раскрыл хирург
«Больше не контактировали»: правду о связи с Пугачевой раскрыл молодой исполнитель
Приложение киноафиши