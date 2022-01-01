|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Overture
|Bear McCreary
|2:52
|2
|Showdown at Union Station
|Bear McCreary
|6:59
|3
|0-8-4
|Bear McCreary
|9:02
|4
|Rocket Launch
|Bear McCreary
|3:03
|5
|The Obelisk
|Bear McCreary
|3:57
|6
|Aftermath of the Uprising
|Bear McCreary
|4:37
|7
|Gravitonium
|Bear McCreary
|4:21
|8
|Cal
|Bear McCreary
|2:42
|9
|Cello Concerto
|Bear McCreary
|4:49
|10
|Willing to Sacrifice
|Bear McCreary
|4:32
|11
|Alien DNA
|Bear McCreary
|5:58
|12
|Fzzt
|Bear McCreary
|3:51
|13
|Garrett
|Bear McCreary
|2:09
|14
|Hail Hydra
|Bear McCreary
|1:47
|15
|Helicopter Rescue
|Bear McCreary
|2:06
|16
|Terrigen Crystals
|Bear McCreary
|4:22
|17
|The Big Bang
|Bear McCreary
|7:05
|18
|The Rising Tide
|Bear McCreary
|3:46