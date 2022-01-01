|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Reduced To Data
|Dan Romer, Mike Tuccillo
|3:02
|2
|I Promise This Isn’t a Move
|Dan Romer, Mike Tuccillo
|2:37
|3
|The Impossible Woman
|Dan Romer, Mike Tuccillo
|1:53
|4
|A Much Bigger Life
|Dan Romer, Mike Tuccillo
|1:56
|5
|Zero to Sixty Freak
|Dan Romer, Mike Tuccillo
|1:23
|6
|Changing Rules
|Dan Romer, Mike Tuccillo
|1:15
|7
|Get Out There
|Dan Romer, Mike Tuccillo
|1:32
|8
|My Dreams are Your Dreams
|Dan Romer, Mike Tuccillo
|2:28
|9
|All That Love Would Just Go Away
|Dan Romer, Mike Tuccillo
|1:51
|10
|Carefully Constructed Fantasy
|Dan Romer, Mike Tuccillo
|1:44
|11
|Neither of Them Moved
|Dan Romer, Mike Tuccillo
|1:10
|12
|Drink?
|Dan Romer, Mike Tuccillo
|0:49
|13
|Something Stopped Her
|Dan Romer, Mike Tuccillo
|2:04
|14
|Leave a Little Mystery
|Dan Romer, Mike Tuccillo
|1:21
|15
|A Hundred Percent Don’t Do That
|Dan Romer, Mike Tuccillo
|1:25
|16
|Heavy In Her Body
|Dan Romer, Mike Tuccillo
|4:20
|17
|Divergent Roads
|Dan Romer, Mike Tuccillo
|1:32
|18
|Let Her Rest
|Dan Romer, Mike Tuccillo
|1:29
|19
|It’s Not the Same Anymore
|Dan Romer, Mike Tuccillo
|0:50
|20
|The Best at Rehab
|Dan Romer, Mike Tuccillo
|1:46
|21
|The Most Painless Way
|Dan Romer, Mike Tuccillo
|1:02
|22
|Simply Unwound
|Dan Romer, Mike Tuccillo
|2:01
|23
|This Particular Moment
|Dan Romer, Mike Tuccillo
|2:02
|24
|This Is How We Walk on the Moon
|Arthur Russell
|4:43