|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Union of Justice (From "Jupiter's Legacy" Soundtrack)
|Stephanie Economou
|0:49
|2
|The Utopian
|Stephanie Economou
|2:07
|3
|Chloe
|Stephanie Economou
|1:45
|4
|The Patterns
|Stephanie Economou
|1:39
|5
|Disembarking
|Stephanie Economou
|1:34
|6
|Traversing the Crevasse
|Stephanie Economou
|2:42
|7
|Where to, Ulysses?
|Stephanie Economou
|1:19
|8
|The Island
|Stephanie Economou
|1:40
|9
|Raikou
|Stephanie Economou
|2:08
|10
|The Overdose
|Stephanie Economou
|3:26
|11
|Grace Finds the Sketches
|Stephanie Economou
|1:34
|12
|Paragon and Iron Orchid
|Stephanie Economou
|2:04
|13
|Service, Compassion, Mercy
|Stephanie Economou
|2:16
|14
|Tree Symbols
|Stephanie Economou
|2:05
|15
|Through the Storm
|Stephanie Economou
|3:35
|16
|Morocco
|Stephanie Economou
|5:46
|17
|George's Isolation
|Stephanie Economou
|2:31
|18
|The Hilltop Battle
|Stephanie Economou
|5:22
|19
|Everything Ends Up in a Box
|Stephanie Economou
|3:03
|20
|Miller's Farm
|Stephanie Economou
|2:05
|21
|Crossing the Desert
|Stephanie Economou
|1:37
|22
|Being a Sampson
|Stephanie Economou
|2:09
|23
|Hutch
|Stephanie Economou
|2:04
|24
|Van Chase
|Stephanie Economou
|1:00
|25
|A New Leader
|Stephanie Economou
|1:34
|26
|Skyfox and Blackstar
|Stephanie Economou
|5:30
|27
|Illumination
|Stephanie Economou
|2:36
|28
|Jupiter's Legacy
|Stephanie Economou
|4:19